Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.

These days, Tyson is still very much paying attention to the boxing world. He is constantly teasing a potential return to the ring. Additionally, he has been watching the younger guys attempt to master their craft. One such person is none other than Gervonta Davis, who remains undefeated.

Mike Tyson attends the Ladylike Foundation Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson Speaks

While speaking to TMZ, Tyson was asked about his thoughts on Davis. As you can imagine, Tyson thinks the world of him right now. Overall, Davis is an undefeated fighter who has the biggest fight of his career coming up. He is set to take on Ryan Garcia, and by all accounts, it is going to be a fantastic match.

“Tank is a great fighter,” Tyson said. “He’ll be [a legend] too if he keeps fighting.” Davis is someone who has received a ton of praise over the years. Furthermore, he has the backing of Floyd Mayweather, who knows what it takes to go undefeated over the span of an entire career.

When it comes to boxing, there is always this concept of the next man up. With Davis at the top of his game, there are now tons of fighters who want to come after him. Whether or not any of those guys will actually be successful, still remains to be seen.

