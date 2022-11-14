Mike Tyson is one of the most famous fighters of all time. Unfortunately, Tyson hasn’t always been famous for the best of reasons. Over the last decade, Tyson has done a good job of rehabilitating his image, and it’s clear that he has mellowed out. He’s apologized for previous actions, and many have forgiven him.

Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield

One person who has sought to forgive Tyson is none other than Evander Holyfield. If you will remember, Tyson once bit a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off. This happened all the way back in 1997 as the two had a Heavyweight rematch against each other.

Following this action, Tyson was shunned by the boxing community. Despite this, Tyson and Holyfield were able to link up and talk things out. During Tyson’s podcast, Holyfield revealed why he ultimately forgave Tyson for his actions.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that?’ I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too,” Holyfield said.

Now, the two are in business on some edible gummies called “Holy Ears.” Tyson’s cannabis company is selling the gummies, and as you will see, they are in the shape of an ear that has had a chunk bitten off. These two clearly have a good sense of humor, and below, they took part in a Holiday-themed commercial to promote the new item.

These are an amazing idea, and the flavor is even better as it is being called “Cherry Punch Pie.” It is very likely that these will sell very well, especially amongst those who have a lot of nostalgia for their famous run-in.

