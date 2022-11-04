Over the last few years, Mike Tyson has done a tremendous job of repairing his public image. One of the ways Tyson has been able to accomplish this is through his Hotboxin’ podcast which always seems to secure some amazing guests. Tyson is always having real conversations, and his fans appreciate him for it.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Tyson was able to secure an interview with the amazing Tony Hawk. Hawk is a beloved legend who helped popularize skateboarding in the 1990s. He is known for being the best skater of his generation, and even today, Hawk is one of the coolest people ever.

Throughout the interview, which can be watched above, Tyson and Hawk speak about each other’s respective careers. Hawk goes in-depth on his career and how his life has changed as a result of all his fame and fortune. It is a very interesting talk that gives you some insight into how Hawk has been able to keep a level head all of these years.

During the interview, Hawk tried to give Tyson a skateboarding lesson. In footage shared by TMZ, it became quite clear that Tyson was not cut out for the hobby. Of course, he needs a bit more training, although it’s probably best that Tyson refrains from doing these stunts indoors.

In the video clip down below, you can see Tyson get on a skateboard and then freak out as he tries to get down. He fails at dismounting the board and falls back into a big comfy leather chair. Had it not been for the presence of that chair, Tyson could have hurt himself badly.

In all fairness to Tyson, skateboarding is not easy at all. It is a sport that requires a lot of time and effort to get good at, and the balance factor is one of the toughest parts to nail.

Perhaps with a bit more practice, Tyson can get more comfortable with the board. Whether or not he ever picks up a skateboard again, remains to be seen.

