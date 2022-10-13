Tony Hawk is easily one of the most impressive men in the sports world. He is considered to be the most legendary skateboarder ever, and if there is anyone you would want some lessons from, it would have to be him. In fact, Kid Cudi recently hit up Hawk, and the two have since linked up. Hawk even took to Instagram with some praise for Cudi, noting that he is learning quickly and was fun to work with.

Per Hawk:

“Kid Cudi hit me up recently about wanting to learn how to skate. I have now given him two lessons in as many weeks and it has been gratifying to see his commitment to the process. Rarely do beginning skaters take direction so well, or progress as quickly. By the second “lesson” he is turning, doing fakies, kickturns, fakie 180’s and starting to snap ollies. And he’s taken a couple heavy slams in the process! But we skaters know that makes getting up and conquering the challenge even more satisfying. It’s been a pleasure and an honor getting to know Scott over this time.”

Cudi was just as hyped up about it on Twitter as he revealed that he has a brand-new ramp on his property. “The homie and coach, @tonyhawk hooked me up w a ramp builder. First day of installation tomorrow. This is unreal. Always wanted to skate ramps. I feel like a big kid,” Cudi said.

In the future, we are sure we will be seeing plenty of dope clips from Cudi on his board. It is a tough sport but it is certainly rewarding once you get the hang of everything.

🙏🏾 my guy!! Got the best coach!! Blessed ☺️✌🏾💖 https://t.co/8gqNkbEBJ3 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 11, 2022

The homie and coach, @tonyhawk hooked me up w a ramp builder. First day of installation tomorrow. This is unreal. Always wanted to skate ramps. I feel like a big kid — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 10, 2022

It beginsss. So long basketball court pic.twitter.com/ptKKZOXanl — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 11, 2022

