Authorities have charged Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles with the capital murder of a 23-year-old woman. He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy says that the shooting occurred in the Strip off University Blvd near campus on Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as Jamea Harris.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives with the ball against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In addition to Miles, police booked another man named Michael Lynn Davis for the shooting. The two allegedly opened fire into a car, in which Harris was a passenger. One of the suspects, who has not been identified, was shot in return fire from the car.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the Strip,” Kennedy said in a news conference Sunday evening.

Miles last played for Alabama on December 20, 2022, when he scored two points in Alabama’s 84-64 win over Jackson State. On Saturday, the school announced that Miles would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Alabama is ranked fourth in the country.

The University of Alabama has since kicked Miles off the team. The school addressed the incident in a statement after the arrest.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement read. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

The school is also offering counseling services for students.

