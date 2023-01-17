Darius Miles Admits To Providing Gun In Murder Of Young Mother: Report
It’s reported that Jamea Harris was shot & killed immediately after rejecting a man’s flirtatious advances.
It came as a shock to learn that University of Alabama basketball star Darius Miles was arrested for murder. Videos of the 21-year-old in handcuffs being escorted by police have stormed the internet, and new reports are detailing developing information provided by police.
Miles and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder. The victim in the case is a 23-year-old mother, Jamea Jonae Harris, who was shot to death near UoA’s campus last weekend.
It was widely reported that Harris was killed after rebuffing advances from a man. After stating she wasn’t interested in him, she was murdered. Investigators also reportedly recovered surveillance footage of the actual shooting.
“Darius Miles admitted to providing Michael Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting,” Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brenden Culpepper stated. Miles is not suspected of shooting the victim.
CNN further reports Miles and his loved ones are “heartbroken” over the young mother’s death. However, the college basketball star “maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”
Following his admission, Miles was removed from the UoA basketball team.
Additionally, the shooting reportedly occurred around 1:45 a.m. Authorities located Harris deceased inside of a vehicle less than half a mile from the campus. She was reportedly in Birmingham to visit her cousin, who was a student at the university.
Harris was with her boyfriend and cousin as the three enjoyed a night out. They were getting something to eat when a man saw her and tried flirting. She denied him.
“He was advancing on her, and she declined his attention. He refused to go away,” said Harris’s mother, DeCarla Cotton. “While they were attempting to leave, one gentleman walked up to the car and started shooting.”
During the incident, Harris’s boyfriend reportedly fired shots at her assailant. The suspect was identified because he was injured and visited a local hospital for treatment.
“She wasn’t a troublemaker,” DeCarla also said of her daughter. “She was a hardworking mother who got up every day to take care of her [5-year-old] son.” DeCarla hasn’t told him of his mother’s fate just yet.
