Popular social media personality CJ So Cool says he’s recovering after an attack at his home. The famed YouTuber, real name Cordero James Brady, took to his Instagram Story to share brief updates about his harrowing ordeal. In a text post, CJ wrote, “In the hospital I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3am.”

He further stated, “Please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I’m doing ok.” The break-in reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 12.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: CJ SO COOL attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

Additionally, CJ uploaded a gruesome photo of his bloodied leg as he lay in a hospital bed. His girlfriend, Alexis Lohmier, also posted an update from CJ’s bedside as she shared a photo of him during recovery.

Details regarding the home invasion are scarce. Outside of what CJ told the internet, there haven’t been statements made by the authorities, nor is there information about how many assailants stormed the residence.

Wow…CJ So Cool was shot.



It’s weird cause like 2 days ago randomly I was talking to someone about I used to watch his videos all the time.



Welp… pic.twitter.com/O2qlIU2KAL — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) January 13, 2023

Although the social media personality asked for prayers for his children, it is also unclear if they were home during the attack. When PEOPLE reached out to CJ and his team, the outlet didn’t receive a response.

Meanwhile, we have covered a string of similar home invasions where famous figures have been targeted victims. Police in Los Angeles and Atlanta have publicly issued warnings about gangs seeking out celebrity homes for violent robberies.

Watch CJ So Cool’s video from the hospital below.

CJ So Cool in the Hospital recovering from getting shot 4 times pic.twitter.com/s6bj38cQLJ — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) January 13, 2023

