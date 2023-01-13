LeBron James and the Lakers are a team in need of some help. With Anthony Davis injured, it has become difficult for the team to make a run. They are stuck at 13th in the Western Conference, however, they remain just 2.5 games out of sixth place, which is kind of remarkable. Overall, they can still make a big splash.

That being said, many are looking toward the Lakers as the trade deadline arrives soon. The trade deadline could be a big deal for the team as there are plenty of teams looking to buy and sell. When it comes to the Lakeshow, they are seen as more of a buyer than anything else.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drive to basket against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lakers Want Point Guards

According to reporter Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, there are two point guards that the Lakers are interested in. These two guards are Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. The Raptors and the former Raptors are highly skilled at their positions and are seen as upgrades over Russell Westbrook.

Additionally, both of these point guards are being put on the trading block. The Raptors know VanVleet can walk at the end of the year. Moreover, the Heat don’t want to pay Lowry anymore. Having said that, both could be the perfect players to trade Westbrook for.

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat embraces Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors following their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on April 3, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Lakers still have plenty of time to make a decision. Having said that, fans want to win now, and they aren’t going to tolerate another losing season, especially with LeBron at the helm.

Let us know who you think the Lakers should pursue, in the comment down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

[Via]