DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.

Overall, it has been hard to watch as fans know what prime Cousins was capable of. As a result of his lack of NBA opportunities, it seemed like Boogie was subsequently planning a move to Taiwan. However, it seems like a new opportunity is keeping him in America.

Basketball player DeMarcus Cousins attends an exhibition game between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center on October 04, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. Ignite defeated Metropolitans 92 122-115. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Cousins x Lakers Reunion?

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Cousins is getting a workout with the Lakers on Friday. Of course, Cousins was on the Lakers back in 2019-2020, however, an ACL injury kept him out of the lineup. It was a disappointing campaign that ultimately led to his recent string of inconsistency.

Now, however, Cousins has a real opportunity to get back on an NBA roster. In fact, Cousins is going to be competing against Meyers Leonard, who is always working out for the Lakers. Most Lakers fans are hoping for Cousins to get the spot as they are already familiar with him.

Lakers will work out DeMarcus Cousins on Friday, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/oZeOxftpGM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2023

The Lakers could use a whole lot of help these days. However, it remains to be seen if Cousins or Leonard will get an opportunity. Either way, it is good to see the Lakers exploring all avenues ahead of the trade deadline.

