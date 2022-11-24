DeMarcus Cousins is currently out of the NBA as injury issues completely derailed the momentum he once had. It is certainly an unfortunate development given how entertaining Cousins was in his prime. This is something that happens all too often in the NBA, and Cousins was ultimately a victim of it all.

Consequently, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Cousins and what his next move will be. There is always the opportunity for a 10-day contract, however, those rarely amount to anything. Besides, Cousins already had enough of that last year.

NBA player DeMarcus Cousins attends Game One of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 67-64. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard To Taiwan?

Now, it seems like Cousins could be on his way to going the Dwight Howard route. According to a new report from a Taiwanese media outlet, Cousins is looking into moving to Taiwan. One would have to assume this is for basketball, given how Howard made the same move this month.

In fact, if Howard has been tearing it up with his new team. Just a few nights ago, he scored 38 points and 25 rebounds. Additionally, he scored two three-pointers on 10 attempts. Furthermore, he had nine assists and four blocks. It was a truly monstrous performance, and it seems like Cousins has taken notice.

DWIGHT HOWARD attempted 10 THREES during his ridiculous debut in Taiwan



38 Points

14/32 Shooting

2/10 Threes

8/12 Free Throws

25 Rebounds

9 Assists

4 Blockspic.twitter.com/wJztp0RLoT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 19, 2022

At this point, it seems like Cousins believes a move to Taiwan can be what is needed for his career to be rejuvenated. He could wind up back in the NBA if he puts up some big numbers in the league. Subsequently, this would change the narrative around Cousins and his career. It would be a risk, but a worthwhile one if he takes advantage of the opportunity.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more details on this developing story. Also, let us know what you think Boogie should do, in the comments below.

