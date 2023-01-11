Tory Lanez is one of the most controversial artists in the world right now. On December 23, he was found guilty for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

However, it seems as though the “Say It” artist is still receiving plenty of streams from behind bars.

Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

On Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart dated for the week of January 14, 2023, one of the Canadian artist’s singles, “The Color Violet,” makes a new appearance at #87. Furthermore, Lanez himself appears on the Billboard Global 200 chart for artists, at #122 there.

Billboard Hot 100: #87(new) The Color Violet, @torylanez. — chart data (@chartdata) January 9, 2023

The 30-year-old dropped “The Color Violet” in 2021, as the fourth track off of his sixth studio album, Alone At Prom. The project features distinct ’80s-inspired production.

Of course, this news comes just a few weeks after Lanez’s guilty verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion trial. The jury is responsible for declaring him guilty of all three charges against him. This includes carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

However, new reports indicate that the Chixtape rapper has fired his attorney. He’s hiring Suge Knight’s former lawyer, David Kenner, as his replacement.

Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he's joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

“Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better,” says legal reporter Meghann Cuniff in a tweet.

Earlier today, TMZ began circulating photos of the “Savage” rapper’s injured foot from the shooting. The set of photos also includes x-rays of her injury, as well as images of a bloody suitcase in the backseat of the vehicle where the incident occurred.

The sentencing was originally set to take place soon, on January 27. However, the hiring of his new attorney may cause a delay now. The Toronto native faces up to 22 years in years in prison.

What are your thoughts on “The Color Violet” cracking the Billboard Hot 100? Comment below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and stories in music and pop culture.

[via] [via]