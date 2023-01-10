TMZ has published new photos showing the damage done to Megan Thee Stallion’s foot during the night Tory Lanez shot her. The graphic photos were presented as exhibits in the trial for the Toronto rapper. Other photos show the bloody SUV from the scene of the crime.

In photos of the vehicle, a blood-stained suitcase as well as the pistol Lanez used to shoot Megan are visible. There are also X-rays of Megan’s foot from when she was hospitalized.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As for the injuries to Megan’s foot, Dr. Lee Haruno, chief resident in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department, testified as to their extent during the trial.

“When foreign bodies are that small, it often causes more harm to try to remove them,” Haruno told the court, adding that small fragments still remain in Megan’s feet today.

The jury found Lanez guilty of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The rapper intends to appeal to ruling and has hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer, David Kenner, to help him do so.

Despite the ruling, many in the hip-hop community have continued to back Tory Lanez. Soulja Boy took issue with this during a Livestream on Instagram, earlier this week.

“Yall n****s out here shooting bitches and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” he said online.

Lanez is currently facing up to 22 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for January 27.

