Kai Cenat spoke out during a recent stream after a TikTok star’s allegations of sexual assault at his New Year’s Eve party.

Jovi Pena shared a statement on social media last week claiming that Cenat’s friend raped her. She explained that the Twitch streamer invited her to an NYE party. However, after having a few drinks, she said that she wanted to leave but the famed YouTuber advised her to go to a room upstairs where she could sleep unbothered.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Kai Cenat attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Pena said Cenat’s friend, DJIGUI SECK, raped her while she was asleep. Later, she provided screenshots of text message exchanges with Cenat who appeared surprised that his friend assaulted Pena.

On Jan. 7th, Cenat addressed the allegations directly during his Twitch stream. While Pena described Cenat as a friend, he went on to explain that he only met her on Dec. 31st, 2022. He also said that he wasn’t intending on bashing her or the allegations in any form. He also addressed his relationship with SECK, who he said he’s known since high school.

For the most part, Kai didn’t publicly respond to the allegations until the stream. However, many fans were curious why he was silent about this matter. Some pointed out that he seemed to stop responding to Pina’s text but he explained that he went to his attorneys and authorities immediately.

Kai Cenat has responded to the allegations made by Jovi Pena this morning towards Djigui Seck



He says he is high school friends with the suspect, but he empathizes with her, and is not taking sides. There is now an active police investigation to determine what happened. pic.twitter.com/hVZPq2F9SV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 7, 2023

“I went nowhere else but the police instantly,” he said. “I went to my legal team and I went to the police.” He added that his legal team advised him not to issue any text messages or public statements about the matter, though they gave him the “green light” to speak about it during the stream. From there, he addressed rumors that he “set-up” the assault on Pena.

“I’ve been accused of this being set up and I knew what was going on,” he continued. “Negative. Negative. That’s disgusting. That’s the reason why I’m kinda mad… I don’t know sh*t that went down that night.”

Kai Cenat also said that he brought the matter up with his friend, who is accused of assaulting Pena. Cenat described Seck as being in “complete shock” about the matter.

Cenat also told his followers not to harass Pena or go on her social media accounts at this time.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the case.

