Diddy has much to celebrate as we enter a new year. Forbes dubbed him a billionaire in 2022, and just before the year ended, he revealed that he welcomed a daughter into the world.

The Bad Boy mogul welcomed his child in late 2022 but didn’t reveal the news until December. However, the details surrounding the baby’s birth were largely left out of the public eye. Internet sleuths largely found bits and pieces of information regarding the child’s mother.

As Diddy welcomed 2023 on a yacht with plenty of his celebrity friends, he gave the world a glimpse of his newborn daughter. Diddy shared a photo of his daughter, presumably in the hands of the child’s mother, Dana Tran. “Good Morning from Baby Love!” he captioned a post shared on his Instagram Story.

In another photo, he and the whole fam posed for a photo. He held his daughter in his arms, leaving a prayer emoji at the bottom of the page.

It looks like Diddy is following Nick Cannon’s path. During an IG Live over New Year, he celebrated welcoming his newborn in 2022, revealing that he wants to have even more. “Had a new baby this year. Gon’ have some more, too,” he said. “Can’t stop. Had a baby this year, Love. It changed my life y’all. You know what I’m sayin’?”

Besides his growing family, Diddy and Yung Miami appear to be going strong. The two finally made their relationship “Instagram official” over the holidays. On the latest episode of Caresha Please, Yung Miami also revealed that she was fully aware that Diddy had a baby on the way.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family, his daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Diddy’s currently revving up for the release of his upcoming R&B album through his new label, Love Records. In 2022, he dropped a few singles including “Sex In A Porsche” with PartyNextDoor.

We’ll see what else he has in store this year.