Lil Wayne’s videographer for Young Money Skate, Phil Lopez, gifted the rapper a “pro model” board in celebration of him officially becoming a professional skateboarder. Wayne shared a picture of himself receiving the gift on Instagram, earlier this month.

“THANK YOU, GANG!” Wayne captioned the photo.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2019 at UNO Lakefront Arena on September 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Pro skaters Torey Pudwill, Keelan Dadd, and Yosef Ratleff were all in attendance when Lopez gifted Wayne the board. It features a childhood photo of the rapper as well as some of his favorite lyrics.

“This was a Christmas gift, but I decided to turn it into a surprise because it would be more meaningful that way,” Lopez said in a video. “As Wayne’s videographer, I wanted to do something special for him that he’d remember. I approached Torey, owner of Thank You Skate Co., with the board design, and he was able to help execute the production process.”

Continuing in the spirit of giving, Wayne and Young Money president Mack Maine spent the holidays inviting 150 kids to celebrate “A Weezy Christmas” at Dave & Busters. There, they partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods to give all the attendees new sports equipment.

“I know you love sports like I love sports, so I hit up my people at Wilson Sports Goods to give you the gift of game,” Weezy said in a video message shared to the kids.

He added: “I specifically picked everything out for you myself. I hope you love everything and I hope you have an amazing holiday. This was an honor to do.”

Check out Lil Wayne’s new skateboard below as well as the video of him receiving it.

