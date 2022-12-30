DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in hip-hop. At this point, everyone is aware of just how big Khaled’s sneaker collection is. If you follow him on social media, you have seen some prime examples of this. You have surely seen him flex some Jordans, including his own collaborations.

Overall, if you are a sneakerhead, it is hard not to be a bit jealous of Khaled. He has everything that a sneaker fanatic would want, and then some. However, there are still a few shoes out there that have eluded Khaled. These sneakers are the rarest of the rare.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Jamie Foxx and Dj Khaled attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

DJ Khaled Cops A Grail

One of Khaled’s grails has been the Air Jordan 4 “Encore.” This is a sneaker that is tied to Eminem and originally dropped back in 2005. Only 50 pairs were released, although they were not sold at retail. Instead, they were for friends and family only. The shoe is known for its blue upper, grey and black midsole, and red highlights.

The shoe was re-released in 2017, however, only 23 pairs were made. Now, it seems like Khaled owns one of those 23 pairs. While taking to Instagram, Khaled showed off his new pair, and he could not be happier about them.

“I finally got ’em. Anybody know me I been trying to get these for the longest time,” Khaled said. “Yes, I have a lot of sneakers. I collect sneakers, I collect watches and I love my sneakers but I been trying to get these for so long and I finally got ’em. The word is they only made like 23 pairs of these… I’m sure they made a little more than that but I know I been trying to get ’em and I could never get ’em.”

For Khaled, getting these shoes is an amazing achievement, and we’re sure a lot of people wish they were high right now. However, those “Encore” 4s will forever remain rare and obtainable for most.

Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

