The internet is overwhelmed by tributes this evening as people pay respect to Dame Vivienne Westwood. The fashion icon has been rocking runways for decades and is a favorite among the elite. She is also widely considered a power player in the Punk Rock fashion movement, and today, it was reported that Westwood passed away.

According to PEOPLE, the 81-year-old designer and activist was “surrounded by friends and family” when she died. A specific cause of death was not shared, but a statement was given.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: Vivenne Westwood backstage ahead of her show during the London Fashion Week Men’s June 2017 collections on June 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Read More: 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Hottest Looks

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the statement read. “She led an amazing life.”

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart,” said Westwood’s husband, designer Andreas Kronthaler. “We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Dame Vivienne Westwood attends the ‘Country & Town House: Great British Brands’ party at Annabel’s on January 27, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In the 1970s, Westwood thrived as she pioneered fashion in London’s Punk Rock movement. She pushed the envelope with street styles and took over runways in fashion capitals around the globe.

Next year, her sons and granddaughter will launch The Vivienne Foundation, a non-profit, in her honor. The organization will also support causes that involve ending war, standing for human rights, protesting capitalism, and raising awareness for climate change.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Vivienne Westwood (C) and her ‘Fash Mob’ prior to the Vivienne Westwood Red Label show during London Fashion Week SS16 at Ambika P3 on September 20, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

We offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Vivienne Westwood.

[via]