Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood Passes Away At 81
The fashion pioneer was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed.
The internet is overwhelmed by tributes this evening as people pay respect to Dame Vivienne Westwood. The fashion icon has been rocking runways for decades and is a favorite among the elite. She is also widely considered a power player in the Punk Rock fashion movement, and today, it was reported that Westwood passed away.
According to PEOPLE, the 81-year-old designer and activist was “surrounded by friends and family” when she died. A specific cause of death was not shared, but a statement was given.
“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the statement read. “She led an amazing life.”
“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart,” said Westwood’s husband, designer Andreas Kronthaler. “We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
In the 1970s, Westwood thrived as she pioneered fashion in London’s Punk Rock movement. She pushed the envelope with street styles and took over runways in fashion capitals around the globe.
Next year, her sons and granddaughter will launch The Vivienne Foundation, a non-profit, in her honor. The organization will also support causes that involve ending war, standing for human rights, protesting capitalism, and raising awareness for climate change.
We offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Vivienne Westwood.
