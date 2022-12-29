It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.

On Crazy in Love, viewers witnessed Blueface go to war against Rock’s family. However, Chrisean is dealing with more than just her relatives disliking her boyfriend now that her brother has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder.

A report by FOX Baltimore stated that 31-year-old Obadiah Malone, known as “Mookie,” was arrested this week. Additionally, police confirmed that Malone was taken into custody in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 10.

It was around 8:45 p.m. that day in Baltimore when officers “were called to investigate a shot spotter alert.”

When they arrived at the scene, it was stated that they found “evidence of a shooting.” Not long after, police were also told that a shooting victim had just walked into a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation led police to Malone, but it is unclear how he is tied to the 39-year-old victim. Malone was reportedly charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Neither Chrisean nor Malone have issued statements regarding the charges or allegations.

