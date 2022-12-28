Usher is not fazed by G Herbo’s claims that he can “outsing” the legendary crooner. The Chicago rapper recently made bold claims that he could beat Usher in a singing competition. Herbo jokingly shared his rendition of the Grammy Award winner’s hit song “Superstar” in an Instagram video.

“That was decent wasn’t it, though?” Herbo gushed in the clip. “That was decent. That boy good!” He challenged the “OMG” singer’s vocals by captioning the video, “@usher can’t f**k wit me on my worse day.” Usher caught wind of Herbo’s video after The Shaderoom reposted it. He shared his thoughts on Herbo’s claims with a simple “cap” emoji.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Usher performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Usher has never shied away from defending his crown as one of the best R&B singers off all time. Rumors began to circulate over the summer about a potential Versus battle between the Confessions singer and Chris Brown. However, Usher denied the speculation in several interviews. “Nah, there’s no Verzuz,” he told E! News. “I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

In an interview with People’s Everyday podcast, Usher spoke doubled down on his denial to battle any artist in a Verzuz. “I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t even think a Verzuz could handle all of the songs that I have to be honest. He even entertained a possible Verzuz-one-man show. “It’s like, I could do it by myself, but I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the purpose of Verzuz, me versus me.”

The platinum selling singer went on to boast about his incomparable talent. “I’m a different animal, man. I’m cut from a way different cloth man. And when you put those songs on, I’m telling you, I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with them songs.”

Let us know which artist you think could go hit for hit with Usher.