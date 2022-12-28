Fivio Foreign’s girlfriend Jasmine Giselle is not happy about the rapper’s recent video with Asian Doll. Asian shared a video to Tik Tok of herself dancing seductively with the Brooklyn rapper to new Ice Spice music. Shortly after the post, Jasmine hopped on Instagram Live to blast the “Say My Name” star over his antics.

“Here with me, but posted up with Asian Doll,” she shared in the Live as Fivio lounged in the background. “This ain’t no exposing sh**. We together. But he’s been hiding that we’re together.” Jasmine also addressed Asian Doll directly in the video. “Asian Doll, we’re together. He’s right here. Sick from partying last night with Asian Doll.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Asian Doll attends Swisher Sweets artist Project Atlanta at The Buckhead Theater on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Read More: Fivio Foreign Accuses Asian Doll Of Lying On His Name

During the Live, Fivio called out his BM for “doing weird sh*.” But Jasmine didn’t let up. “I’m doing weird sh**? Or going to my crib and dubbing on Asian Doll is weirder?” Fivio had his own take on what went down as he partied with Asian. The 32-year old took to Twitter to clear his name. “A ni**a can’t dance with his friend,” he tweeted. “This world demonic. Smh.”

As for Asian Doll, she has yet to respond to the viral video. However, fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the steamy dance video. “VON is turning in his grave,” one fan wrote. “I’ve lost count how many different people she’s been with since he died.”

Another commenter defended the Dallas native dance session. “Why she gotta be with him just cuz they dancing around lol everything not so serious all the damn time.” Fivio and Asian Doll’s friendship isn’t new. Earlier this year, the B.I.B.L.E star accused Asian of lying on his name after she claimed he complimented her at a party.

“Wtf.. Wat type ov lie is dat,” he wrote. “She da homie for sure.. but I gotta gurl.. Yu kno I ain’t moving like dat.” Share your thoughts on Asian and Fivio’s sensual TikTok below.