Gwinnett County presented Offset with a key to the county during the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway on Friday. At the event, the Migos rapper passed out gifts in honor of the holiday season.

“I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know,” Offset told the crowd, according to Fox 5. “Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good.”

“I like to see when celebrities give back to the community, and you know, do their best to make sure that the kids get where they need to go,” Offset added.

He also reportedly admitted that he’s been going through a tough time since the death of his Migos partner, Takeoff. The late rapper was shot and killed in Houston, last month.

Offset later shared a series of pictures from the event on his Instagram page. In one of the photos, the mayor of Lawrenceville presents Offset with the key.

“I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community not just holidays or a one time thing I want to be able to change it,” Offset wrote captioned the post. “Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others it’s not just gift it’s help to my side the NAWF be a better place.”

