Christmas is now less than two weeks away. One of the most telling tales that this time of year is officially here is when you start to hear Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” all over the radio.

Last year, the smash hit appeared at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart dated December 25. This marked the third straight holiday season it has accomplished this feat.

Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

The festive track is back in its familiar territory this week. Dethroning Taylor Swift’s recent hit, “Anti-Hero” in the process, the top four songs now all reflect the time of year. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” also appears at No. 9, making half of the top 10 holiday songs.

Subsequently, the staple Christmas tune extends Carey’s record as the artist with the most weeks spent atop the chart. Presently, she’s celebrating her 88th.

The next closest artist, Rihanna follows behind in second place with 60 weeks spent at the top.

The Queen of Christmas has also entered the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart yet again. Her aptly-titled 1994 album, Merry Christmas, currently sits at the 10th spot. It’s only a matter of time before it jumps up the list.

Just last month, the “Fantasy” singer revealed that she does in fact own the masters to her old music. The recordings to 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990 are officially hers.

In other news surrounding the 52-year-old icon, there is reportedly an adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey in the works.

Directed by her longtime friend Lee Daniels, it’s set to come in the form of a mini-series. The most wonderful time of the year continues to be dominated by Miss Mariah.

Does “All I Want for Christmas Is You” enter your holiday rotation at this time of year? If not, what song puts you in the Christmas spirit? Comment down below.

