As December inches closer and closer to wrapping up another eventful year, the entertainment world is already 10 steps ahead of everyone else as they prepare for the upcoming awards season in early 2023.

Most recently, George and Mayan Lopez markedly unveiled the nominees for the next Golden Globes at a special event in Beverly Hills, California. While at the Beverly Hilton, the Lopez vs. Lopez stars read lists of endless famous names who could potentially be taking home a trophy for their hard work on January 10th.

As Complex notes, the show will soon broadcast live via NBC and Peacock. Last year’s ceremony was unaired due to a boycott launched by an investigative piece from the Los Angeles Times.

Upon publishing, the story specifically shed light on the “lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

Things appear to have been remidied since then, with the show scheduled to go on as expected. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will accordingly be on hosting duties, and is sure to have plenty of quick wit to keep the crowd laughing.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne wrote in a statement.

She later went on, “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Finally, check out the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees below. Afterward, let us know your winner predicitions in the comments.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor)

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress)

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor)

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress)

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Non-English Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina , 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actress)

Emma d’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actor)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actress)

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Drama

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubery Plaza – The White Lotus

[Via]