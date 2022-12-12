2023 Golden Globe Nominees Include Margot Robbie & Rihanna: Full List Inside
The January 10th award ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.
As December inches closer and closer to wrapping up another eventful year, the entertainment world is already 10 steps ahead of everyone else as they prepare for the upcoming awards season in early 2023.
Most recently, George and Mayan Lopez markedly unveiled the nominees for the next Golden Globes at a special event in Beverly Hills, California. While at the Beverly Hilton, the Lopez vs. Lopez stars read lists of endless famous names who could potentially be taking home a trophy for their hard work on January 10th.
As Complex notes, the show will soon broadcast live via NBC and Peacock. Last year’s ceremony was unaired due to a boycott launched by an investigative piece from the Los Angeles Times.
Upon publishing, the story specifically shed light on the “lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”
Things appear to have been remidied since then, with the show scheduled to go on as expected. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will accordingly be on hosting duties, and is sure to have plenty of quick wit to keep the crowd laughing.
“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne wrote in a statement.
She later went on, “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
Finally, check out the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees below. Afterward, let us know your winner predicitions in the comments.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor)
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress)
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor)
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress)
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor)
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress)
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Director
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- Todd Field – Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Original Score
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Non-English Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina , 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor)
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actress)
- Emma d’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actor)
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actor)
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actress)
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Miniseries or Television Film
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Drama
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbender – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubery Plaza – The White Lotus
