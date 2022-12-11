A year after his tragic death, Young Dolph’s impact on the Memphis scene is still strong and sustained. Unfortunately, much of that impact has also been as a result of presumed beef between many artists in the region. Recently, rappers Grove Hero and Lil Migo got into a fight at an airport. While Lil Migo signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Grove Hero rides for Dolph, who Gotti had beef with. However, the reason as to why this physical altercation occurred is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it’s surrounding the late rapper.

EAST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 14: Lil Migo attends Maino’s Surprise Birthday Party on September 14, 2022 in East Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

First, Grove Hero approached Lil Migo while filming with his phone camera. “You Migo?” he asked the fellow rapper. “You crazy,” he responds. Hero then retorts with “I ought to beat you… what you gonna do?” In the clip, you see Migo start to approach Hero as the camera turns away. Later, you can see Migo pull his own phone out, presumably to film the interaction as well.

“Come on, don’t be tryin’ to call your partners, bruh,” Hero taunted Migo. “It’s just me and you, I’m by myself. Me and you, outside.” Afterwards, they kept exchanging insults until Grove Hero smacked Migo’s phone out of his hand. That’s the last of the recorded clips, but they also took to social media to share their sides of the story. The last update we heard between Gotti and Dolph’s camps was Gotti’s lawyer dropping out of Dolph’s murder case.

“This n***a smack the phone out my hand & ran a 4 flat soon I pull my pants up,” Lil Migo wrote. “I put this on God! This n***a ran to the police OMM.”

Grove Hero replied with “Lies,” along with some laughing emojis. “I told u when I caught u it was over.”

Later, Lil Migo went at Grove again. “Mr. Mario,” he wrote, “U know like I know u do anything for clout & manipulate some s**t, u smacked my phone cuh, why you ain’t get your baggage?” He deleted the post shortly after publishing.

What do you think of this altercation? Do you also think this beef should be squashed?