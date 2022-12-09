Lil Pump has been trying to make a comeback as of late. Of course, when we first met the artist, he was touting himself as the “Youngest Flexer.” He was discovered by many in Adam22’s old No Jumper vlogs, and to this day, he remains a prominent name in the rap world.

Although many will always remember him for “Gucci Gang,” Pump has proven that he can do much more than that. For instance, Pump is trying to soft-launch some sing-rap vibes. Additionally, he is cooking up a new project called Lil Pump 2 which is expected to come out in 2023.

Lil Pump Drops “She Know”

Consequently, Pump is looking to come through with some singles ahead of his new tape. Among these new tracks is an effort called “She Know” which features Ty Dolla $ign. This brand-new track was released this week, and it showcases Pump taking on an r&b sound.

Lil Pump at his Mosh Pit Pop Up on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Of course, this is a huge departure from what we are used to from Lil Pump. Instead of those energetic flows, the Florida artist is looking to slow things down. The inclusion of Ty Dolla in this song certainly works as his smooth voice works wonders alongside Pump’s.

Overall, this is a very interesting new sound for Lil Pump, and it will be interesting to see if he keeps up this aesthetic into the new year. It’s always fun to hear someone change up their sound, regardless of what the result may be.

Overall, this is a very interesting new sound for Lil Pump, and it will be interesting to see if he keeps up this aesthetic into the new year. It's always fun to hear someone change up their sound, regardless of what the result may be.

Quotable Lyrics:

How she bad and so thick? (Yeah)

Mama made her like this (Uh)

Whole meal plus tip (Brr)

Burberry on my timbs (Yeah)

