It looks like Cam’ron is taking his talents to broadcasting. Yesterday, the Dipset leader took to his Instagram account to report on an attempted stabbing in Harlem.

Former NBA star Ben Gordon was reportedly detained by multiple police officers. This came after he was allegedly trying to stab random people with sewing needles. It seems as though the Harlem rapper was one of the first ones on the crime scene. The investigative report is another part of Cam’s It Is What It Is sports show.

Another segment of the show includes him criticizing Ja Morant and Charles Barkley. In a separate episode, he argued why we should never compare Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Cam’ron Live At The Scene

During his latest report, he shows one of the sewing needles on the ground. The weapon is allegedly one of the needles used in the attempted attack. The report comes complete with video footage of the former six man of the year in the hospital afterwards.

The 46-year-old also interviewed two eyewitnesses on the scene. Both were visually shocked when recounting seeing Gordon on the streets with the weapons. One of the men claims to have approached Gordon to say hi, before police chased and tackled him to the ground.

The former shooting guard played nine years in the NBA. He spent five years with the Chicago Bulls before also playing for the Pistons, Bobcats, Magic and Warriors. Since his last game in the league in 2015, the former third overall draft pick has been in some legal trouble.

I’d pay money to watch Cam’Ron do reports like this but in all seriousness, I really hope Ben Gordon gets the help he needs. https://t.co/kdCPPKE9Kg — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 8, 2022

In 2017, he was arrested for pulling out a firearm in an apartment building and charged with robbing the manager of the complex that he lived in. Gordon was also arrested in October after witnesses claim he punched his 10-year-old son in the face at LaGuardia Airport.

Furthermore, he was arrested in Chicago just last month for allegedly beating up two security guards at a McDonalds. The mental health of athletes continues to be a topic that isn’t addressed nearly as frequently. Hopefully Gordon is able to get the help that he needs.

I want folks to read this article by Ben Gordon titled ’Where Is My Mind?’. It’s about his serious struggles with mental health issues. Read it. Understand what he’s dealing before you try to get your “jokes” off about him. https://t.co/SJK6ZrYqoL — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) December 8, 2022

