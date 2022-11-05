Former NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested at a McDonald’s in Chicago early Friday morning after he allegedly beat up two security guards. Chicago police received a disturbance call from the restaurant around 3:30 AM.

Gordon was being escorted out of the restaurant when he punched a 29-year-old male security guard in the face. He also pushed a second male security officer who was 21 years old. Neither of the victims requested medical treatment. It’s unclear why he had been asked to leave.

CHICAGO – MAY 13: Ben Gordon #7 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on May 13, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won 102-87. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Gordon is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for the incident. He’s reportedly already been let out of police custody.

Friday’s altercation isn’t the first time that Gordon has ran into trouble with the law as of late. In October, he was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York for allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face. They had been preparing to board a flight to Chicago. During his arrest, he also injured two police officers and was hit with resisting arrest.

Gordon played for the Chicago Bulls from 2004–2009, before spending the next five years bouncing around the league. In that time, he played for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic. Gordon remains the only player in NBA history to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in his rookie season. He also ranks second in career three-point field goals for the Chicago Bulls. Only Kirk Hinrich has scored more.

After his retirement, Gordon revealed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder in a piece for The Players’ Tribune. At the time, he admitted to having thoughts about suicide.

