Former NBA star Ben Gordon has been arrested at LaGuardia airport in New York after allegedly punching his child in the head, according to TMZ. Earlier this morning, it was reported that Gordon had been trying to take a flight from New York to Chicago when the incident took place.

Gordon was brought to a police precinct while the 10-year-old son was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. It was a very unfortunate incident, and according to one witness, it was actually quite jarring.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The former NBA player reportedly took his closed fist and hit the child extremely hard. What makes matters worse is that the child even had a restraining order against Gordon. This means it was illegal for Gordon to be near his son, in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Gordon has found himself in trouble with the law since retiring. Back in 2017, Gordon had a meltdown at his apartment and triggered the fire alarm. He also beat up a man at his home a short time after the previous incident.

Now, Gordon will have to face legal problems as he allegedly assaulted a child and broke the terms of a restraining order.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

