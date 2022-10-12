Just yesterday, we reported on the arrest of Ben Gordon at LaGuardia airport. The former NBA star had allegedly punched his child in the face prior to a flight from New York to Chicago. Gordon’s 10-year-old son was eventually taken to the hospital, while Gordon was swiftly transported to jail.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Gordon has been arraigned and hit with nine charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, criminal contempt, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, endangering a child’s welfare, and second-degree criminal contempt. These are some massive charges, and Gordon will have to face a judge later this month.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to TMZ, witnesses claim that Gordon’s child actually dropped a book, which led to numerous blows to the head. It was a scary scene, and when police arrived, Gordon resisted arrest to the point where two officers sustained injuries to the arms, wrists, and knees.

In addition to all of this, Gordon’s had a restraining order against him, which means the former NBA player shouldn’t have been with him, in the first place. It is a horrible situation that could lead to significant jail time.

Elsa/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

