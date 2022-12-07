Reporter Falsely Claims Van Jones Apologized For Black Community’s Reaction To Ye
The reporter said Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the Black community’s silence on Ye’s anti-Semitism. That wasn’t the case.
People of all backgrounds have come to defend the Jewish community against Kanye West’s antics, but Van Jones was accused of saying Black people weren’t doing enough. West has been on a controversial press run as he openly praises Adolf Hitler and Nazis. The rapper claims Jewish people need to forgive the genocidal dictator as Ye travels with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
The internet reacted swiftly, with several Black leaders, influencers, and entertainers standing in solidarity with the Jewish community. They have denounced Ye’s rhetoric and deemed it inexcusable, but political reporter Jacob Kornbluh tweeted Van Jones suggested they have been “silent.”
Read More: Kanye West Tells Jewish People To Forgive Hitler
While giving a speech at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York event this week, it was reported that Jones apologized “for the silence of my community.” He allegedly said his “community” somehow permitted “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis” while acting “like we don’t know where that hatred came from.”
He was also reported as saying the “silence is over.” Adding, “You’re going to see a change going forward.”
After the news of Jones’s speech made its way to social media, people had questions for the political commentator. Some took issue with Jones suggesting that the Black community hasn’t abhorred West’s anti-Semitism. Others weren’t happy with him apologizing for Black people as a whole when it was Ye who offended the masses. Elsewhere, some people believed this created more division than unification. However, all was not how it seemed.
Read More: Ice Cube On Kanye’s Anti-Semitism: “Don’t Blame Me For Sh*t”
Kornbluh later returned to Twitter to clarify a few things. He stated that Jones didn’t apologize on behalf of the Black community as first said. “To the contrary: he stressed that many in his community are speaking out forcefully,” political reporter Kornbluh wrote. “In speech, he said he was sorry that he + others didn’t do more before Kanye. Apologies for any confusion.”
After the follow-up, people were angered that such a mistake was shared publicly to create a viral moment. Check out a few reactions below.
[via]