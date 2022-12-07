People of all backgrounds have come to defend the Jewish community against Kanye West’s antics, but Van Jones was accused of saying Black people weren’t doing enough. West has been on a controversial press run as he openly praises Adolf Hitler and Nazis. The rapper claims Jewish people need to forgive the genocidal dictator as Ye travels with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The internet reacted swiftly, with several Black leaders, influencers, and entertainers standing in solidarity with the Jewish community. They have denounced Ye’s rhetoric and deemed it inexcusable, but political reporter Jacob Kornbluh tweeted Van Jones suggested they have been “silent.”

Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.”



But he says “the silence is over.” pic.twitter.com/kYxLO7Jikf — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 6, 2022

Read More: Kanye West Tells Jewish People To Forgive Hitler

While giving a speech at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York event this week, it was reported that Jones apologized “for the silence of my community.” He allegedly said his “community” somehow permitted “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis” while acting “like we don’t know where that hatred came from.”

He was also reported as saying the “silence is over.” Adding, “You’re going to see a change going forward.”

After the news of Jones’s speech made its way to social media, people had questions for the political commentator. Some took issue with Jones suggesting that the Black community hasn’t abhorred West’s anti-Semitism. Others weren’t happy with him apologizing for Black people as a whole when it was Ye who offended the masses. Elsewhere, some people believed this created more division than unification. However, all was not how it seemed.

CLARIFICATION: @vanjones68 did not apologize for alleged Black silence about Kanye.



To the contrary: he stressed that many in his community are speaking out forcefully.



In speech, he said he was sorry that he + others didn’t do more before Kanye.



Apologies for any confusion. — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 7, 2022

Kornbluh later returned to Twitter to clarify a few things. He stated that Jones didn’t apologize on behalf of the Black community as first said. “To the contrary: he stressed that many in his community are speaking out forcefully,” political reporter Kornbluh wrote. “In speech, he said he was sorry that he + others didn’t do more before Kanye. Apologies for any confusion.”

After the follow-up, people were angered that such a mistake was shared publicly to create a viral moment. Check out a few reactions below.

Jacob, do not do that again. You have a mass platform, therefore you need to be more aware about communicating the truth.. especially when referencing someone other than yourself. — jordan 🧞‍♂️ (@jordaaanashli) December 7, 2022

If this is your job you aren't really good at it. Stop putting out flase narratives is it really that hard!? I apologize @VanJones68 ieven said I normally agree with you on most things I felt like something was off — Homeless Not Toothless (@datboi_gmoney) December 7, 2022

no he shouldn’t delete it . people make mistakes & they learn from them . this is his way of learning from it & he corrected himself . ppl STILL need to know the topic he’s speaking on — DearOnika 🦄💖( NYASIA) (@NBella717) December 7, 2022

How could you have gotten this so wrong? Almost like you were trying to say something else — Leroy Brown Esq…. (@CJPuffnStuff) December 7, 2022

How can you, a senior reporter, egregiously misquote, purposely misinterpret and misinform people on a sensitive topic. If you wanted attention this was not the way to go about it. You owe @VanJones68 and the #BlackCommunity a public apology @jacobkornbluh — HU$TLEpreneur. (@briacreates_) December 7, 2022

@EsqMontgomery ummmmm is this like… libel? Could Van sue him for publishing and misquoting him so inaccurate? That doesn’t like he embellished his words it looks like a patent lie. — Pls stop playing on USHER top (@cjrhysie) December 7, 2022

You seem to lack journalistic integrity here Jacob. You didn’t misquote Van Jones you LIED on him. He didn’t say what you tweeted he said which led to him taking unwarranted backlash. Do better or don’t call yourself a journalist. pic.twitter.com/373i9jFF7h — CornBreadOthello (@BenJamesWelch) December 7, 2022

[via]