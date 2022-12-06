LeBron James has always been a huge fan of Tom Brady. These two men have excelled at their respective sports at the exact same time. While Brady might be eight years older than LeBron, there is no doubt they are comparable. Despite their ages, they are still at the top, which is truly impressive.

Additionally, they are multiple-time champions. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, while LeBron has four NBA titles. With 11 championships combined, it is no surprise that fans believe each one of them is the GOAT of their respective sports. However, there is a considerable amount of debate when it comes to LeBron’s side of the equation.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks to the media after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 17 to 16. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

LeBron James Dubs Brady “The GOAT”

This season has been tough for Tom Brady as he has struggled at times. Last night, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints in what proved to be a difficult match. For instance, the team got off to a horrible start. Consequently, the Bucs found themselves down by a score of 16-3 at one point.

However, with about three minutes to go, Brady led his team down the field twice. He scored two touchdowns in the final moments, and it gave his team a stunning 17-16 win. It was a shocking victory that displayed how Brady still has that dog in him.

Subsequently, LeBron took to Twitter where he gave his reaction to the massive comeback. As you can see, LeBron simply wrote “TB12” along with a gif of an actual GOAT. Clearly, LeBron believes Brady is the greatest to ever do it.

With the win, Brady and the Bucs are 6-6 and are destined for the playoffs, purely because their division is awful. Either way, once Brady gets to the playoffs, there is a chance for him to go all the way.

