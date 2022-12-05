Australian-born singer/songwriter RINI has been leveling up with each release. He made a statement in 2017 with his debut self-titled project before unveiling one of the best R&B projects of 2021 with Constellations.

Over the weekend, RINI came through with a strong EP before the year comes to an end. The “Red Lights” singer shared Ultraviolet, a seven-track project filled with nostalgic tones and sultry vibes. RINI’s excellent penmanship is put on display across the 25-min. project, from the moment you press play on “Strawberry Blossom.”

Ultraviolet also includes the previously released singles, “Haunt Me,” which arrived at the tail-end of October, and “Selfish” ft. BEAM.

Each one of RINI’s projects showcases serious growth from the last. Though Ultraviolet comes only a year after Constellations dropped, he’s clearly exploring new sounds. During an interview with Parle magazine in April, he explained that he’s working on a “new sound,” which seems to have culminated in the release of Ultraviolet. However, he also explained that he doesn’t have a definitive sound since he’s always evolving.

“In regards to my overall sound, I find it hard to explain only because I feel like I’m always learning and adapting to the way I see music. In general, I like telling stories that are genuine; either from my own perspective or through someone else’s eyes,” he said.

The release of Ultraviolet comes in the middle of RINI’s “Past The Naked Eye” tour, which launched in Atlanta on Nov. 30th.

Check the tour dates below and sound off with your thoughts on RINI’s new EP, Ultraviolet.

11.30 – Atlanta – Purgatory at the Masquerade

12.1 – Washington DC – Union Stage

12.4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12.5 – New York, NY -Mercury Lounge

12.14 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

12.15 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

12.16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex