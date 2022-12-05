Paul Pierce has always had beef with the Los Angeles Lakers, and for good reason. As a star on the Boston Celtics, the Lakers were the enemy. Not to mention, they fought the Lakers twice in the NBA Finals during Pierce’s time with the team. Although they won one of those matchups, the bad blood is always there.

Furthermore, Pierce has had smoke for LeBron in retirement. He has frequently gone after James and his lack of killer mentality with the Lakers. Of course, the Lakers have had some issues this season, however, they are back on track. For instance, Anthony Davis scored 55 points last night to give his team a win.

Paul Pierce Reacts

With Davis having a huge resurgence this season, Pierce has found himself impressed with the Lakers big man. While taking to Twitter last night, Pierce had some praise for the man. He even went on to say that he needs to channel his inner Kevin Garnett. Of course, there was certainly just a tad bit of bias in that sentiment.

“This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see. His ability says he’s capable of it, but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood,” Pierce wrote. “KG mentality rest of season, if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy.”

This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see . His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood 🤷🏾‍♂️. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 5, 2022

With their win, the Lakers are now 10-12 on the season. Interestingly enough, they have won eight of their last 10 games. This is a truly impressive stretch of basketball for the team. Had it not been for that horrific start, they would easily be near the top of the Western Conference.

Should the Lakers go on a long run here that lasts into the New Year, they could be in a playoff spot sooner rather than later. Hopefully, this will include LeBron passing Kareem for the most points all-time.

