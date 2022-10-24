When the Los Angeles Lakers are losing, plenty of people out there rush to rejoice over this. The Lakers are one of the most hated franchises in the league, and with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on that roster, it is easy to see why people would want to get their jokes off.

Yesterday, the Lakers lost yet another game, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard willed his team to victory while Russ and LeBron made bad shots down the stretch. It was another example of how this Lakers team is simply not good and that they have a lot to work on, moving forward.

There are plenty of NBA pundits who want to crap all over the Lakers, and that is exactly what Paul Pierce did on Twitter last night. Of course, Pierce has always had an issue with LeBron James, so if he sees the man falter, you know he is going to be quick with the Twitter fingers. Unfortunately, this also came at the expense of Kendrick Perkings.

“The LAKERS TEAM IS BUILT WORSE THAN KENDRICK PERKINS CARRY ON,” Pierce said.

The LAKERS TEAM IS BUILT WORSE THAN KENDRICK PERKINS CARRY ON 😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 24, 2022

Perkins is not going to like these comments at all. The current ESPN employee has always been active on Twitter, and he typically rushes to defend LeBron.

With his former teammate coming after him, this could get a little ugly.