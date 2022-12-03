100 gecs is back with a new EP, Snake Eyes. It’s been almost four years after their definitive hyperpop classic 1000 gecs released, with a remix album and some singles holding fans over since then. However, Dylan Brady and Laura Les made a massive splash this week with a surprise project. They also announced they will be releasing their follow-up album, 10,000 gecs, on March 17th, 2023. Needless to say, just when we thought hyperpop was phasing out, arguably their most high-profile exponents are still making fans go wild.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Laura Les and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs perform on the Sahara stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Also, their sound remains as fresh, disorienting, creative, and genre-fusing as ever. Snake Eyes graced us with three tracks: the absolutely raging “Hey Big Man,”the Skrillex-assisted EDM banger “Torture Me,” and “Runaway.” That last song is what most people will recognize 100 gecs for: an impassioned fusion of pop, alternative styles of rock, and heavily electronic production. Their previous singles this year, “mememe” and “Doritos & Fritos,” are also key examples of that sound. They’re very emblematic of the hyperpop style, which Rico Nasty said was some of her favorite music to listen to.

“Hey Big Man” is the hardest and most aggressive song on this project, and don’t let it scare you on first listen. Dylan and Laura trade absurd bars between blasts of distorted drums and digital electric guitar tones. While the sound may be as “cursed” as infrequent listeners might expect, it’s actually a structural deviation for the group. Moreover, it’s more about the energy and simplicity of the track rather than a catchy chorus and linear track progression.

Additionally, the next song on Snake Eyes brings the duo’s EDM influences full circle. Skrillex collaborated with them on “Torture Me,” which is a dizzying but charming track. Maybe you’re turned off by the dubstep drops, which haven’t been prevalent in the mainstream since the mid-2010s. However, gecs carry that sound with pride, and the creativity here results in an almost nostalgic, yet still dark song. I mean, look at the title.

Finally, “Runaway” sees the Dog Show Records signees still tinkering at their classic formula. The progression here is arguably the most well-developed, and Laura and Dylan’s vocals shift between beautiful and overwhelmed with emotion. Furthermore, the fusion of soft pianos and harsh electric guitars really sums gecs up to a tee. No matter what sound the duo’s working with, their ear for melody, evocative soundscapes, and resonant lyrics still shine through. If you’re unfamiliar with this sound, check out the “ringtone” remix with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito.

Doritos & Fritos music video out nowhttps://t.co/HnYfRtZW6P pic.twitter.com/REQYQNmxeQ — 100 gecs (@100gecs) May 16, 2022

All of this adds up to a fantastic rollout for 100 gecs as they make their big return with this EP, and all that heat on Snake Eyes was contained in just about 6 minutes. You can check out Snake Eyes on your preferred streaming service.

