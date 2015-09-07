dubstep
- Mixtapes100 gecs Return With New EP "Snake Eyes"The hyperpop duo is back with some exciting heat for fans: a Skrillex collab and a new album dropping on March 17th.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBassnectar Retires From Music After Multiple Sexual Misconduct AllegationsNo more Bass.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDenzel Curry Says He's Dropping A Dubstep Album & A Collab With Willie NelsonWho's here for a Zeltron dubstep album?By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkrillex Previews Travis Scott "Sicko Mode" RemixSkrillex teases a snippet of his upcoming remix of Travis Scott's hit record.By Aron A.
- NewsBig Boi & Killer Mike Lend Some ATL Cred To Tom Morello & Bassnectar on "Rabbit's Revenge"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDubstep DJ Datsik Slammed With Multiple Sexual Assault AllegationsWomen are coming out with serious allegations against Datsik.By Chantilly Post
- NewsSkrillex Flips Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." For A Fiery RemixSkrillex puts his twist on Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."By Aron A.
- NewsWithout USteve Aoki, DVBBS & 2 Chainz experiment with genre on "Without U." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsForbesDubstep producer Borgore grabs G-Eazy on "Forbes." By Angus Walker