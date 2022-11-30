Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.

Things got heated when White and DJ U discussed the passing of King Von. DJ U called Charleston out for not helping the mothers of other deceased Chicago rappers — but Charleston wasn’t pleased.

“From the knowledge I got, King Von was a killer. My momma had two sons locked up for murder, and my momma let everybody know I’m not in agreement with what my sons done. So you can’t make me care about King Von momma, fuck that bitch! I don’t give a fuck about his momma!” Charleston became so irate during the interview, he went on to pull a gun out on DJ U. Members of the DJ’s film crew stood up and urged White to put the gun down, but he obliged.

Things ultimately calmed down when DJ U and his team began existing the studio. In a random turn of events, Charleston admitted the pistol from the interview was in fact fake. “Say listen,” the comedian began. “That was not a real gun for one. That was one of them AR Soft pistols.” Charleston went on to defend his controversial internet persona. “Every time that camera come on, every time the audio come on, I’m playing.”

In the same video, Charleston White slammed Wack 100 over his history as a driver for Suge Knight, as well as Wack’s recent LGBT claims about Bobby Shmurda. “How does Wack get all the gay secrets,” he shouted. “How did he get the gay vault of secrets.” Wack has yet to respond to Charleston White. Check out his full rant below.