A$AP Ferg’s remained surprisingly lowkey in the past year. Though we received a handful of guest features this year, he hasn’t dropped a new single or anything to hold fans over until his next body of work. However, Funk Flex squeezed an exclusive out of him this week to debut on his show.

Last night, Ferg took on Lil Uzi Vert’s viral single, “Just Wanna Rock” for a brand new freestyle. The Harlem MC interpolates bars from Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip” to start off and then, leaps into flamboyant flexes like eating Carbone on a picnic to his collection of watches. In a sense, it provides more context to his absence from rap. He’s been recording but he’s also been enjoying life and focusing on his business. At one point, he also reveals that he has a full album that we likely won’t hear.

Flex challenged Ferg back in September to release some new music on his Hot 97 radio show, which the A$AP Mob member accepted. Hopefully, this is what will lead to even more music in 2023.

Ferg might be laying low right now but he’s made some pretty major moves in recent times. In 2021, Roc Nation signed the Floor Seats rapper to a management deal before releasing the Neptunes-produced “Green Juice.”

Earlier this year, Ferg made an appearance alongside Pharrell on Nigo’s I KNOW NIGO before lending his talents on Dreamville’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Ferg’s last project was 2020’s Floor Seats II, months after releasing Floor Seats.

Press play on A$AP Ferg’s new freestyle over Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” below and sound off on your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m goin’ hard like I’m still up in the ‘jects

Had the premonition, knew I’d be the best

New York or December, I’ll teach you how to flex

Got in the Hudson, in an Avirex