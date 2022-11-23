Friday was a big day for hip-hop releases with Roddy Ricch and Rod Wave releasing their respective projects. Feed Tha Streets III arrived less than a year after Roddy’s sophomore album, Live Life Fast. Meanwhile, Rod Wave’s latest project, Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, comes nearly three months after his last album, Beautiful Mind.

This morning, the first-week sales projections for Feed Tha Streets III and Jupiter’s Diary emerged. At this rate, it looks like neither album will be topping the charts but they will emerge in the top 10. According to Hits Daily Double, Roddy Ricch’s latest project, which features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, is on pace to move 35K. Industry experts expect the album to land at #8 on the charts. Despite the anticipation, it’s a pretty steep drop from 2021’s Live Life Fast, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200. Nonetheless, fans have found his latest body of work to be a return to form for him.

Rod Wave will be right behind Roddy on the charts. Projections show Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory will move 33K. The 8-song EP arrived with little notice, following the release of latest album in August. Beautiful Mind, which featured Jack Harlow and December Joy, topped the Billboard 200 with 115K units. The success of Beautiful Mind helped Rod Wave earn his second chart-topper.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his “SoulFly” tour at Coca Cola Roxy on September 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The world of hip-hop and R&B continues to have a strong grip on the Billboard 200 as November closes out. Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss should move 115K and hold the #2 spot. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Midnights should reemerge at the top. Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me is expected to stay in the top 5 next week with an additional 45K units. Elsewhere, The Weeknd’s Highlights is projected to sell 35.5K.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the Billboard charts. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Roddy Ricch’s Feed Tha Streets III and Rod Wave’s Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory.

