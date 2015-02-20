Fashawn Talks "The Ecology" And Working With Nas

Earlier today, Fashawn hit us with a stream of his new album The Ecology, which was in the works for quite a long time. We met up with the recent Mass Appeal signee to get the scoop on his debut for the label, and chat with him about working with his new label boss, Nas.

As he spent a few years making the project, Fashawn said, "I think when you're trying to make something timeless, you should take your time with it." He also details the upcoming Mass Appeal compilation, which is set to feature Pusha T, Dave East, Nas, A$AP Ferg, Young Thug, and although he didn't say it, probably Freddie Gibbs (when you consider that "Old English" was released by Mass Appeal).

Show Fashawn your support by pre-ordering the album and buying tour tickets on his official website. http://fashawn.ca/