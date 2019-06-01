After receiving $100,000 of his $300,000 debt from his Power costar, Rotimi, 50 cent is back at it trying to collect all his dues, his latest target is longtime friend and G-Unit groupmate, Tony Yayo. 50 took to instagram to post a video of him calling Yayo to discuss the many different people who owe him money, including: Rotimi, Teairra Mari, Randall Emmett, and Jackie Long. “I was calling you ’cause I was thinking about people that gotta give me my money back,” said 50, as Yayo started automatically assuming that 50 was calling him about the same thing. “Aww, man. Here we go,” said a disgruntled Yayo. “Come on, big homie. What you talkin’ about?”

The "Many men" rapper proceeds to chuckle, before getting serious and telling Yayo that he really should give him back some of the money he gave him. “I’ve been giving you money for years,” he tells his childhood friend. Yayo, on the other hand, wasn’t thrilled at the prospect of having to pay back his longtime buddy, “you never said I had to pay you back!" he responds. "We’re friends. What are you talking about?”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz

50 continues (jokingly?) telling him to pay up. “I ain’t got no friends. I love you, boy, but you need to give me some of that money back,” he says. Instead of money though, Yayo offers an alternative solution. “You want me to shoot somebody? Point the finger. I’ll pay you back like that.” It’s unclear if 50 is really serious about collecting from Yayo, but if his recent debt collecting rampage is of any indication, he was serious when he rapped "I don't know what you heard about me, but a bitch can't get a dollar out of me."