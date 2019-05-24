It's been a long, strange, and petty road, but Teairra Mari and 50 Cent's war may finally be on the verge of reaching a conclusion. And, dare I say, could be an amicable one? After everything that's transpired between Mari and "Big Fofty," it's surprising to see this one finally wrapping up. Philosophers speculated it might go on for all eternity; take a look at 50 and Ja Rule, a beef that not even the passage of time could dull. Perhaps Fif's frequent cries of "The Law Is The Law" finally resonated, or perhaps she simply grew tired of the tired old song-and-dance. The reality star took to IG to wave the white flag, but not before getting in one final parting shot at his expense.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

"It’ll be ok Curt...in the end it’s always OK," she writes, alongside a heartfelt depiction of the Brokeback Mountain sequel we'll never see. "For now #Fofty, I will give u this..a hug from BEHIND & a check, the LINK IN MY BIO. Curtis likes it ask him‼️" The amusing photoshop fuels speculation that their feud has been anchored by a palpable sexual tension, but it's also possible that they'll simply be done with one another upon payment. That is, of course, if they are even capable of quitting the war cold turkey.

In any case, Fofty has once again secured his due. Once the cheque reaches his hand, it wouldn't be surprising to see him weigh in with one last take. It's been fun while it's lasted, or has it? You decide.