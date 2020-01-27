50 Cent's made himself known as a bit of a bully in the entertainment world. Although beefing is a part of hip-hop, Fif's applied his feuding tactics to the entertainment world as a whole, humiliating his adversaries and debtors on social media until they pay him back or succumb to his requests.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The death of Kobe Bryant, though, has put things in perspective for him. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a gif of himself and Kobe Bryant exchanging a brotherly hug courtside at a Lakers vs Knicks game. "I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore I’ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem," he wrote on Instagram while plugging ABC's For Life which debuts next month.

Fif previously hit the 'Gram to share photos of himself and Kobe Bryant on the same night while sending his condolences to the Lakers legend and his daughter, Gianna, who also passed away during the fatal helicopter crash last night.

Tributes flooded TVs and timelines shortly after Kobe was pronounced dead. At the Grammys last night, Lizzo kicked off the show by paying homage to Kobe Bryant. A picture of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle was also displayed on the big screen at the end of the Nipsey tribute performance.