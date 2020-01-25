Earlier today, 50 Cent responded to comments that Taraji P. Henson made about him on a recent episode of T.I.'s "expediTIously" podcast. Henson was discussing how a few years ago, Fifty tried to spark competition between the show he executive produces, Power, and the show she stars in, Empire. He called out Empire for stealing Power's marketing model and as is the case whenever something ticks off 50 Cent, he didn't let it go very easily. Henson, on the other hand, thought the rivalry was totally uncalled for. "Our show has nothing to do with his show, we're talking two different subject matters," Henson told T.I. "Does he understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for competition? There are a million other shows he can compete with? And to do that publically, it's embarrassing."

As one could have predicted, Fif's reaction to this comment was not too pleasant. His message on Instagram appeared to be apologetic at first, but turned out to be pretty antagonistic. "I love your work and I think you are amazing," he wrote. "I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore. I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy then others. I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them(The Notorious Cop) It’s the show that is replacing yours."

With some follow-up IG posts, Fifty has provided more details about his show that will supposedly steal Empire's shine. One particular detail that he shared may cause Henson some embarrassment - at least that seems to be his intention. T.I. is apparently involved with this forthcoming Fox series. "TIP Is already signed on, don’t fucking play wit me i’m out here," Fifty captioned a photo of The Notorious Cop's book cover. So, 50 and Tip are teaming up to present the TV adaptation of "the inside story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD's first 'hip-hop' cop." 50 must think this news turns the tables on Henson, who complained to T.I. about 50 jacking the spotlight from another predominantly black production.

As if 50 hadn't gone in on Henson enough for the day, he shared ANOTHER photo of her with former Empire co-star, Jussie Smollett. He penned another villainous caption: "i didn’t destroy your show it destroyed itself. i hope you accept my sincere apology, forever your fan and friend Fofty. ps i’m looking forward to working with you, or watching you watch me work."