ExpediTIously podcast
- Music21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million DealT.I. was quick to reject 21 Savage's offer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug's Andre 3000 Slander Angers Hip-Hop TwitterYoung Thug's recent Andre 3000 comments aren't sitting right with hip-hop fans.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug Opens Up About Paying Lil Baby To Focus On RappingLil Baby wasn't always sold he could make it in the rap game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug Gives T.I. Insight Into "Punk" Album Release TimelineYoung Thug is gearing up to release a whole lot of new music.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsFabolous & T.I. Talk Record Labels Telling Them To Hide Their RelationshipsFabolous recalls a time when record labels told him to hide his relationship and to project himself as a single man.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJermaine Dupri Reminisces On 7-Year Romance With Janet JacksonJermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson were an item from 2002 to 2009 and during a chat with T.I., Durpi talks about how he met the music icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Says "More Girls Sing The Most Derogatory Records"T.I. & his wife Tiny discussed how and if lyrics—regardless of the genre—impact love and relationships in real-life.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Talk Sex Life & Keys To MarriageT.I. and Tiny discuss the struggles of marriage.By Rose Lilah
- MoviesTyler Perry Talks Madea Criticism With T.I., Doesn't "Enjoy Wearing A Dress"Tyler Perry said it has always been his choice to wear a dress, not some Hollywood executives coaxing him with money or fame.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Ask Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker How They Keep Their Drama "In-House"T.I. & Tiny's marital struggles have been played out in the media, so they wanted to know how Boris and Nicole have kept their lives private.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Taunts Taraji P. Henson That T.I. Signed On To His Show Replacing "Empire"50 Cent has never not gone all in on a beef. By Noah C
- RelationshipsMike Tyson Needs His Wife & Wonders Why His Children "Don't Like Black Kids"The boxing champ unpacked a lot on T.I.'s podcast.By Erika Marie
- AnticsMike Tyson Reveals That Michael Jackson Was A Player: "It Blew My Mind""He wasn't no stupid little feeble looking little boy like Peter Pan."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Applauds Tiny For Being So "Tolerable" During Their Marriage“Not very patient — but she is very tolerant."By Chantilly Post