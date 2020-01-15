When 50 Cent is on one, it's hard to knock him down and we've seen the latter proven time and time over when it comes to the numerous victims of his trolling behavior. As we know, 50 Cent is proud AF of his Power series so when it comes to other beloved shpws such as Empire, he's not shy about knocking the show any way he can. More recently, 50 Cent went for the show's lead actress, Taraji P. Henson when he re-shared a photo of the actress agreeing that she looks like the lost sibling of Michael Jackson.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taraji recently paid a visit to T.I.'s Expeditiously podcast and shared a few words on 50 Cent and his behaviour when it comes to other successful black stars. "Our show has nothing to do with his show, we're talking two different subject matters," she said. "Does he understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for competition? There are a million other shows he can compete with? And to do that publically, it's embarrassing."

Before the new year, 50 Cent claimed that he would be more positive. "All self-destructive devices should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should we lose Altitude under pressure during the flight, reach up and pull down a Prayer," he wrote. Let's hope he pulls through on his word.