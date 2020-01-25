There's a whole history to the feud between 50 Cent and Taraji P. Henson over their respective TV series, Power and Empire. It goes back a few years, when Fifty called out Empire for copying Power's marketing scheme. From that point forward, Fifty framed the show he executive produces as the competitor of the show that Henson stars in.

The hatchet was buried for some time, as the programs embarked on their own successful paths, but this week, the rivalry was rehashed. Henson commented on Fifty's petty behaviour during her recent appearance on T.I.'s "expediTIously" podcast. "Our show has nothing to do with his show, we're talking two different subject matters," she said. "Does he understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for competition? There are a million other shows he can compete with? And to do that publically, it's embarrassing."

Fif, never one to leave a shot unaddressed, took to Instagram today to pen a backhanded apology to Henson. "I saw @tarajiphenson on @troubleman31 podcast, this is my sincere apology I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway," he wrote. "I love your work and I think you are amazing. I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore."

After sliding in that jab, he goes back to feigning remorse. "I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy then others. I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them(The Notorious Cop) it’s the show that is replacing yours."

He then expresses his willingness to collaborate with Henson on a project, but he pitches the idea as if she has no other choice but to accept if she hopes to succeed. "But I really want to work with you. I mean your awesome we would work well together. But if you don’t like the idea I understand. If you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f*ck over."