Cancel culture might not be as effective as one would think. Cuba Gooding Jr. has been facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct but he hasn't appeared to be stressing it at all. He's been spotted partying in the Hamptons, and most recently, he was spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game.

You might expect some facing such heavy allegations to stay out of the public eye but that isn't the case with Cuba Gooding Jr. However, this does prompt questions as to what he's doing. 50 Cent posed this question on Instagram earlier today after coming across a photo of the actor at the Nets game, essentially living his best life. "will somebody please tell this n!gga to lay low. He got 15 women saying he groped them. 🤔The fuck is he doing at the Nets Game?" Fif questioned. We're wondering the same thing but it appears as though Cuba Gooding Jr. has a plan of his own.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has maintained his innocence since allegations first started making waves in the public. Most recently, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse.

"I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba said at the time he was initially charged. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”