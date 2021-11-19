50 Cent’s BMF series first premiered back in September, and now, the network has given him their blessing to move forward as the executive producer of yet another project detailing the life of the infamous Black Mafia Family.

As Complex reports, this new show will be a docuseries made up of eight episodes. G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions are set to produce, Shan Nicholson will act as showrunner and director, and Chris Frierson will also lend his directorial talents.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF—Blowing Money Fast,” 50 Cent has said of his latest endeavour.

The scripted BMF story reportedly brings in an average of 6.5 million viewers per episode as it details the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi). The series has become an obvious hit for Starz, and has already been renewed for a second season, with the first season finale set to air on November 21st.

"The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers," President and CEO of the network, Jeffrey Hirsch, said.





During a recent chat with Complex, 50 Cent opened up about several of the TV projects he’s been working on as of late. “BMF is a more intense version of Power to me. Power is a fictional story and it’s based on some of the things that I experienced in my upbringing. It makes it even easier to go into the ’90s with Raising Kanan because that period is more like the Golden Era.”

Elsewhere, the rapper has also been defending his decision to create a serious about the Flores twins, who infamously ratted out El Chapo in exchange for shorter sentences.

Have you been keeping up with BMF? If yes, are you excited to see what 50 has in store with this new docuseries?

