Sunday has arrived and finally, fans can watch episode 7 of BMF. The 50 Cent-executive produced series launched in September and has only grown in popularity. However, there were issues that presented themselves last week when Fif revealed that STARZ uploaded the episode for three hours before removing it off of their platform. What was worse for Fif is that it's his directing debut for the series.



Fans finally got to catch up with the story of Big Meech and Southwest T this morning but ahead of the episode, Fif offered Entertainment Weekly into the process of directing the episode, specifically enrolling Eminem to play the role of White Boy Rick. "When Eminem found out I was directing, he committed to do it, and working together was natural," he explained. "It was an honor to have him on the show and it made this episode extra special."

The thing is Em is inching towards 50-years-old while Richard "White Boy Rick" Wersche Jr. was only a teenager when he became the youngest FBI informant through his work in Detroit's illegal underground circuit. Fif explained that it was inevitable that de-aging technology was used, even if Em's appearance was brief.

"The technology that they used to de-age him was the same thing they used in The Irishman," Jackson said. "Em actually has a beard, so they first took the hair out of his face using the technology, and then they de-aged him all the way down."

The latest episode of BMF is out now. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.





